Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season

The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North.

Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said it’s too early to write off the season.

“We’re all very disappointed. The expectations, and rightly so, were very high going into the season,” Murphy said Tuesday during a conference call with fans that is part of a sponsorship program with Kwik Trip, via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I have a lot of confidence in Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and [football executive] Russ Ball. My expectation is we will play well, and we will improve. I know things look bleak now, but things can change quickly in the NFL. We are not ready to give up on the season.”

The Packers started 3-1 before blowing a 10-point second half lead in London against the Giants. They have not been headed in the wrong direction since.

They have not had a losing record since McCarthy’s final season in Green Bay. The Packers were 4-7-1 when Murphy fired McCarthy, and they finished 6-9-1.