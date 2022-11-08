Panthers designate Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 8, 2022, 12:32 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn is getting close to a return to the field.

The Panthers designated Chinn to return from injured reserve today, and he is practicing. Carolina can put him on the active roster any time within the next 21 days.

Chinn went on injured reserve on October 5 after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth game of the season. Chinn had started all four games up to that point, and had started all but two games in his NFL career.

The Panthers’ season doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, but Chinn is a team captain and one of the best young safeties in the NFL, and they want to see their young players continue to develop. They’ll hope to see Chinn continue making strides, possibly as soon as Thursday night against the Falcons.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Panthers designate Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve

  1. Congrats Panther fans you team is exceptional at drafting players in the secondary….unfortunatly no where else.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.