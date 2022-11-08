Raiders to release Johnathan Abram

November 8, 2022
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks.

Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports.

Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week One. He returned for 2020 and became a productive starter.

But Abram — along with No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell and No. 24 overall pick Josh Jacobs — had his fifth-year option declined in the spring. The team was reportedly attempting to trade him but could not find any takers.

While Abram started the 2022 season playing nearly every snap, his playing time was reduced in Week Five. In Week Eight, he was removed from the starting lineup. He played 34 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss to New Orleans and 46 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss to Jacksonville.

Abram has recorded three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, eight tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 36 games with 34 starts. Like all players cut after the trading deadline, Abram is subject to waivers.

22 responses to “Raiders to release Johnathan Abram

  1. such a bummer that he can’t cover tight ends.
    that means he won’t land in Denver I would guess…I hope…

  2. Just the beginning of finger pointing and blame shifting from an overmatched coach.

  3. McDaniels / Ziegler are idiots- he will not clear waivers. How about releasing the $50 million dollar bust Chandler Jones.

  4. Grrrudock!!! No franchise will ever surpass your record of first-round failures! You must be sooo proud.

  6. After this McDaniels crap storm blows out of town, Raiders won’t have anyone or anything left.

  7. As a lifetime Raiders fan I hope we lose out and fire the Clown Coach and his lackeys

    I’ve never been this pissed

    They were never Raiders to begin with

  10. I’ve had this feeling that it must be tough living in Las Vegas & trying to be a professional athlete. Just too much going on, doesn’t seem like a recipe for career success.

  12. Scapegoat from the previous regime. Is abram elite? no. Hes a serviceable SS who has gotten better every year he played, it was the right move to not pick up his option but to cut him mid season is so pointless and we need all the guys we can get who are atleast average tacklers.

    He thrived in a Cover 3 scheme where he was only asked to cover a 15ft zone and come down and clean up tackles that perryman misses if he does miss.

  14. Damn it Chucky and Mayock really put the franchise back for years to come. Great picks!!

  16. If a coach can convince him to put on some weight and convert to LB there may be hope for him. As a Safety in the NFL, there is none.

  17. Timing on this seems odd. Perhaps issues in the locker room?

    I had high hopes but never panned out. A bit too uncontrolled and frequently seemed to be out of position.

    Of course now, he’ll probably go on to be all-pro somewhere else. Unless he becomes the Colts head coach.

  18. The fish stinks at the head. Mark Davis is clueless and an abject failure as an NFL owner. The only thing he ever pulled off was getting Vegas to shell out 750 mill for that stupid stadium with the electric torch

  19. This franchise really needs some new scenery… Maybe a new city…. What’s that? They’ve tried that, 4 times?!? Eeek!

  21. Cine is out for the year – Vikings after he passes through waivers for veteran minimum

  22. I think the guy is really good. He’s given the Chiefs fits whenever they’ve played vs each other. I would snatch him up in heartbeat.

