Raiders to release Johnathan Abram

The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks.

Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports.

Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week One. He returned for 2020 and became a productive starter.

But Abram — along with No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell and No. 24 overall pick Josh Jacobs — had his fifth-year option declined in the spring. The team was reportedly attempting to trade him but could not find any takers.

While Abram started the 2022 season playing nearly every snap, his playing time was reduced in Week Five. In Week Eight, he was removed from the starting lineup. He played 34 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss to New Orleans and 46 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss to Jacksonville.

Abram has recorded three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, eight tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 36 games with 34 starts. Like all players cut after the trading deadline, Abram is subject to waivers.