Ravens’ next seven games are against teams with losing records

With the hardest part of their schedule behind them, the Ravens are poised to go on a late-season run that could have them clinching the AFC North early and contending for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

At 6-3, the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North, but that alone doesn’t capture how big an advantage the Ravens have in their division. Baltimore is 2-0 in the AFC North while second-place Cincinnati is 0-3 in the division, which means the Bengals are going to have to do more than just catch the Ravens. The Bengals will have to surpass the Ravens to avoid a tiebreaker for the division title.

And that won’t be easy, given how easy the Ravens’ schedule is the rest of the way. The Ravens have their bye this week, and then their next seven games are all against teams that currently have losing records: vs. the 2-7 Panthers, at the 3-6 Jaguars, vs. the 3-5 Broncos, at the 2-6 Steelers, at the 3-5 Browns, vs. the 4-5 Falcons, vs. the 2-6 Steelers.

Only in their final game of the season, at the 5-4 Bengals, do the Ravens play another opponent with a winning record. But by then, there’s a good chance that the Ravens will already have clinched the AFC North. The Bengals have to have a better record than the Ravens between now and the finale just to make that Week 18 matchup meaningful in the AFC North race, and the Bengals a much tougher schedule than the Ravens the rest of the way, with games remaining against the 5-3 Titans, 6-2 Chiefs and 6-2 Bills.

So the Ravens, who looked so good against a team with a losing record on Monday night, are likely to continue looking good the rest of the way, and enter January as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.