Saints waive Wyatt Davis

The Saints waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday.

Davis joined the Saints off the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 8. He played two offensive snaps in Week 5, his only action with the team.

That could bode well for center Erik McCoy‘s health after he was injured Monday night. Cesar Ruiz moved to center with Calvin Throckmorton filling in at right guard after McCoy left.

The Saints also cut running back Jake Funk and quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad.

New Orleans signed Hundley to the practice squad to help them prepare for Lamar Jackson. He was the scout team quarterback last week after spending time with the Ravens over the summer.

Funk was inactive Monday night with Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad to help fill in for injured running back Mark Ingram II.