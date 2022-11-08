Sean McVay: I know where Jalen Ramsey’s coming from and he has the right intentions

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game.

The struggling Rams offense bled just over a minute of clock while going three and out, however, and the Bucs were able to drive for Tom Brady‘s game-winning touchdown pass. On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed Ramsey’s comments during his press conference.

McVay said that he knows where Ramsey is “coming from and it’s all with the right intentions” and that Ramsey “would say the same thing on the defensive side of the ball if the roles were reversed.” While he feels that way about Ramsey’s comments, McVay also said that the team has to be aware that they have to continue to work together in order to put an end to their losing streak.

“That’s where a lot of those divides can somewhat occur and you want to be cognizant of that,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “You want to be honest, and you want to make sure that guys understand how vital this is for us to continue to try and get out of this little rut and try to trend in the right direction.”

The Rams haven’t been able to do that this season and their next attempt to flip the switch will come against the Cardinals in Week 11.