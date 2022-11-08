Steelers optimistic T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee will play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 8, 2022, 12:14 PM EST
The Steelers have not had linebacker T.J. Watt in the lineup since the season opener, but it looks like that will change this weekend.

Watt, who suffered a pectoral injury in Week One, returned to practice ahead of the team’s Week Eight loss to the Eagles. He was not activated for that game, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s optimistic about Watt making his return to the lineup this week.

Tomlin said he’s also optimistic about getting safety Damontae Kazee back on the field this Sunday. Kazee returned to practice a week ahead of Watt and will need to be activated this week in order to return this season.

Kazee injured his forearm in the preseason and went on injured reserve before Week One.

  1. Can never see enough non-Packer sacks. TJ looked like his prime self before the injury. Hope he and Chase are back on the field chasing QBs on the gridiron soon.

  2. I’m pretty optimistic that T.J Watt won’t play more than 4 straight games without getting hurt again

