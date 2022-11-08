Taylor Moton limited in Panthers practice, Brian Burns up to full participation

Getty Images

Right tackle Taylor Moton was added to the Panthers injury report on Tuesday.

Moton was listed as a limited participant with an elbow injury in the team’s only full practice session before Thursday night’s game against the Falcons. Moton has started 74 straight games and has never missed a game due to injury since entering the league in 2017.

While Moton went the wrong direction on the participation front, defensive end Brian Burns took a more positive step. He was a full participant after being listed as limited on Monday.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness), running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (illness) were also bumped up to full participation. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) went from out of practice to limited participation while safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) remained out of action.