The Colts are due to play in prime time three more times

Getty Images

Last month, America suffered through a so-bad-it’s-almost-good Thursday night game between the Colts and Broncos. Later this month and twice next month, we’ll get to see the new-look Colts three times in prime time.

Thanksgiving weekend ends on Monday night, with the currently 2-6 Steelers visiting the 3-5-1 Colts. Six days later, the Cowboys host the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

The night after Christmas, the Colts host the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Week 13 game can, in theory, be flexed out of the Sunday night slot. And if the opponent wasn’t the Cowboys, maybe it would be. But it’s the Cowboys. America’s Team. Even when they’re not good, they attract eyeballs.

Thus, while the final decision on Colts-Cowboys will be up to the NFL, it looks as if three of the eight games to be coached by interim coach Jeff Saturday will be presented to a captive national audience that is watching the game for one primary reason.

Because it’s on TV.