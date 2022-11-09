A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris ruled out for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons will be down a couple of defensive backs for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Erik Harris have both been ruled out on the team’s final injury report of the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks is also out this week after hurting his calf last Sunday.

Terrell has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and Harris is out for the second week in a row with a foot injury. Cornell Armstrong has been playing in Terrell’s place, but trade deadline pickup Rashad Fenton could be in the mix this week.

The Falcons also placed guard Matt Hennessy on injured reserve this week and Colby Gossett will likely take over that role against Carolina.