Brandin Cooks at Texans practice, but didn’t do much Wednesday

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was unhappy that he was not traded ahead of last week’s trade deadline and he did not play in last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles, which created some question about what the future holds for him in Houston.

Cooks was at the team’s facility on Friday and he is with the team again on Wednesday, although he’s not a full participant in the team’s practice. Multiple reporters at the open portion of the session noted that Cooks was not taking part in drills with the rest of the team.

Cooks has rested during Wednesday practices in previous weeks, so his level of participation on Wednesday may not be a signal of his availability for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) are both practicing after missing last Thursday’s game.