Brian Robinson’s agent takes issue with Commanders’ statement regarding D.C. Attorney General

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

Many aren’t happen with the clumsy and embarrassing effort of the Washington Commanders to complain about the looming “major announcement” from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine by invoking the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson. The many who aren’t happy include Robinson’s agent.

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” agent Ryan Williams said on Twitter. “And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The person ultimately hiding behind the statement is owner Daniel Snyder. Surely, that statement didn’t get released without his consent. Whether it was his idea to include a reference to Robinson or whether he simply agreed to it, it’s a disgrace. It’s a shame. And, as previously mentioned, it’s another reason why Snyder should finally and expeditiously sell the team.

2 responses to “Brian Robinson’s agent takes issue with Commanders’ statement regarding D.C. Attorney General

  1. As an agent I would have kept my mouth shut.
    Same goes as if I was a player. What is the upside to complaining to the world?

