California voters reject sports wagering

USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, Californians prefer the gambling the old-fashioned way. Prevalent, and illegal.

Via the Associated Press, a pair of ballot propositions failed on Tuesday, slamming the door (for now) on legalized sports wagering in the most populous state in the nation.

It’s stupid, frankly. People are going to gamble. They’re going to spend their discretionary (and, at times, necessary) revenue on things they shouldn’t.

The fight played out between the gambling industry and Native American tribes, whose pre-existing gambling rights would be threatened by the easy ability on consumers to place wagers on sports in lieu of showing up a bricks-and-mortar casino.

Proposition 26, if it had passed, would have permitted casinos and the four major horse tracks in California to offer sports betting, but only in person. The proposal also would have permitted roulette and dice games at casinos.

Proposition 27, if it had passed, would have authorized online and mobile sports betting. The major gambling companies would have been required to partner with Native American tribes, or Native American tribes could have created their own online and mobile betting platforms.

Neither vote was close. Proposition 26 lost by a 40-point margin, 70 percent to 30 percent. It was even worse for Proposition 27, with 84 percent against it and only 16 percent for it.

In most states, decisions like this are made by elected representatives. California routinely lets the people decide on a wide range of issues, such as (in the 2022 cycle) upholding a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products (it passed), increasing the personal income tax by 1.75 percent for all persons making more than $2 million (it failed, to the delight of plenty of 49ers, Chargers, and Rams players), and enacting staffing requirements, reporting requirements, ownership disclose, and closing requirements for dialysis votes (it failed, for some reason). California puts it up for a vote.

And, in California, the outcome means that gambling will continue, and that it will happen illegally. Same as it ever was.