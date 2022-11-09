California voters reject sports wagering

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2022, 10:09 AM EST
Apparently, Californians prefer the gambling the old-fashioned way. Prevalent, and illegal.

Via the Associated Press, a pair of ballot propositions failed on Tuesday, slamming the door (for now) on legalized sports wagering in the most populous state in the nation.

It’s stupid, frankly. People are going to gamble. They’re going to spend their discretionary (and, at times, necessary) revenue on things they shouldn’t.

The fight played out between the gambling industry and Native American tribes, whose pre-existing gambling rights would be threatened by the easy ability on consumers to place wagers on sports in lieu of showing up a bricks-and-mortar casino.

Proposition 26, if it had passed, would have permitted casinos and the four major horse tracks in California to offer sports betting, but only in person. The proposal also would have permitted roulette and dice games at casinos.

Proposition 27, if it had passed, would have authorized online and mobile sports betting. The major gambling companies would have been required to partner with Native American tribes, or Native American tribes could have created their own online and mobile betting platforms.

Neither vote was close. Proposition 26 lost by a 40-point margin, 70 percent to 30 percent. It was even worse for Proposition 27, with 84 percent against it and only 16 percent for it.

In most states, decisions like this are made by elected representatives. California routinely lets the people decide on a wide range of issues, such as (in the 2022 cycle) upholding a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products (it passed), increasing the personal income tax by 1.75 percent for all persons making more than $2 million (it failed, to the delight of plenty of 49ers, Chargers, and Rams players), and enacting staffing requirements, reporting requirements, ownership disclose, and closing requirements for dialysis votes (it failed, for some reason). California puts it up for a vote.

And, in California, the outcome means that gambling will continue, and that it will happen illegally. Same as it ever was.

12 responses to “California voters reject sports wagering

  1. I’ve only lived here 5 years. On gambling, the elected representatives should do their jobs and make it legal and benefit Californians. These companies want to do business in the most populous state and we should use that leverage to get a better deal to generate more tax revenue so we can lower our highest in the country tax rates. The stupid thing is elected leadership and the smart thing wasn’t just letting those who’d reap the benefits of the laws write them and leave the state with little benefit.

    The dialysis thing comes up every damn year. No one has demonstrated there’s any problem right now. Most of these ballot initiatives are suspect. Glad they go down.

  3. So…Cali people will let you spend your money buying marijuana as a freedom but will not let you spend your own money in other ways as a freedom?

    What a backwards state.

  4. Many west coast states have have propositions which allow the citizenry to decide key issues. It was considered progressive at the time. And, it is better than a politician who is getting financed by a special interest while claiming to represent the people.

  6. Well written, Mr Florio, as usual.

    And this is the height of stupidity, for sure.

  8. Why would you let the STATE let you gamble and then you are forced to take taxes out if you win when your local bookies will pay you in cash? Think about it.

  9. Actually what Californians rejected was handing the politicians more money out of their pockets to squander of foolish personal pet ideas.

    These WERE NOT gambling initiatives, they were TAX initiatives.

    If you lived in CA (the 2nd most expensive state in the Union), especially LA county, you’d know why this state is losing citizens at an astronomical rate. Allowing more taxes to be collected and squandered would only exacerbate the issue.

    A simple “We allow legalized gambling to occur” law would have passed in a heartbeat.

  10. In the early 20th century, during the Progressive Era in the U.S., California, in an effort break the iron grip the Southern Pacific railroad had had over the state, made it easy to qualify statewide ballot initiatives and to recall the governor. Today, the ballot initiative is exploited by special interests with deep pockets, usually after they can’t get what they want from the Legislature. It’s not that hard to hire paid signature gathers to obtain enough signatures to qualify a measure for the statewide ballot, if you have enough money. It has come to the point that so many measures clog the ballots in election years, with competing special interests bombarding the state with deceptive and misleading ads, that California voters have grown wary of ballot measures – especially of the type of these two competing measures – and are inclined to vote them down. I voted against both. This is an issue that should be decided by the Legislature, where there are multiple hearings and changes to the law are debated and thoughtfully considered.

  11. Judging by the returns it looks like people are still going to gamble illegally, but not very many. The rest of California will just have enjoy sports for the sake of sport. Sounds kinda nice, really.

