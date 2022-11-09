Chargers sign Breiden Fehoko after placing Austin Johnson on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed defensive lineman Austin Johnson on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Johnson is out for the season after injuring his medial collateral ligament and fracturing his left knee.

Fehoko appeared in 10 games the past two seasons with the Chargers, including one start. He was on the 53-player roster to start the season and was inactive for the team’s Week 1 win against Las Vegas.

He has totaled 33 tackles, two sacks and nine tackles for loss the past two seasons.

The Chargers also announced they signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.