Charles Washington returns to Cardinals practice

Safety Charles Washington is on his way back to the active roster in Arizona.

Washington was designated for return from injured reserve by the Cardinals on Wednesday. Washington has been on the list since the start of the season due to a chest injury and will now have 21 days to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him.

The Cardinals can activate him at any point in that window and sooner would probably be better given the need for depth with safety Budda Baker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Washington played in seven games last season and has made 34 appearances for the Cardinals over the last three seasons. He has 22 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.