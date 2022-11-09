Commanders president Jason Wright retreats from prior statement issued by organization

Getty Images

Undeterred by hitting rock bottom, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continued to dig. The president of his football team has tried his best to haul away some of the dirt.

Via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., Jason Wright issued a statement that counters portions of the shameful comment from the team that invoked the shooting of running back Brian Robinson when complaining about the investigation of the team by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

“I just spoke to Chief [Robert J.] Contee [III], conveying how much we support the work of the [Metropolitan Police Department], as well as public safety leaders and elected officials working to reduce gun violence and crime across the region,” Wright said. “The earlier statement express our external counsel’s ongoing frustration with the Attorney General’s office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team. The lawyers’ legitimate frustrations with the AG should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player.”

It’s not really an apology. Also, Wright tries to excuse the prior statement by pointing to the “legitimate frustrations” that the team’s outside counsel is experiencing when it comes to the interactions with Racine.

While Wright’s statement is better than nothing, he should have expressed a full and complete and sincere apology for using the shooting of Brian Robinson as a shield for potentially legitimate scrutiny of the behavior that attracted Racine’s attention.

Also, why is Wright the one issuing a statement, anyway? This is Snyder’s team. If Snyder feel any remorse for what happened earlier tonight, Snyder should say so. Until he does, it’s fair to conclude that he has no remorse at all.