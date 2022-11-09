Cowboys activate Tarell Basham

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t be getting wide receiver James Washington back on Wednesday, but they will have a member of the defense back in the fold.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are activating defensive end Tarell Basham from injured reserve. Basham has been out since injuring his quad in Week One.

Basham played 18 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in that loss to the Buccaneers. He also appeared in 17 games and made six starts for Dallas last season. He had 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorrance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, and Chauncey Golston are the other defensive ends in Dallas.