D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine to make a “major announcement” regarding the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2022, 1:24 PM EST
Capitol Hill
Getty Images

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s decision to put the team on the market, if motivated in part by the heat currently in the kitchen, hasn’t reduced the temperature.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, an email sent by the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine to reporters indicates that he will “make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders.”

Last month, the Washington Post reported that Racine’s office had “nearly completed” its investigation, and that it was planning to take further action.

Although a promise of a “major announcement” often falls short of being major, it’s unlikely that the prosecutor will convene a press conferences for the purposes of saying there’s nothing to see here. Obviously, there’s something.

Tomorrow, we’ll find out what it is.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine to make a “major announcement” regarding the Commanders

  2. just make the bloddy announce it, there is no need to proclaim that there will be a forthcoming pronouncement, that in this case will be an antiannouncememnt, as it is rather unseemly. jiminy crickets

  3. Does it seem a little self-serving to hold a press conference about something like this? I’m of the mindset that a prosecutorial office should be quietly going about their work to avoid the impression of impropriety. Plus a press conference just seems tacky.

  5. Just unbelievable .. some people really Hate the Wealthy! I hope Dan changes his mind about selling HIS team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.