D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine to make a “major announcement” regarding the Commanders

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s decision to put the team on the market, if motivated in part by the heat currently in the kitchen, hasn’t reduced the temperature.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, an email sent by the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine to reporters indicates that he will “make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders.”

Last month, the Washington Post reported that Racine’s office had “nearly completed” its investigation, and that it was planning to take further action.

Although a promise of a “major announcement” often falls short of being major, it’s unlikely that the prosecutor will convene a press conferences for the purposes of saying there’s nothing to see here. Obviously, there’s something.

Tomorrow, we’ll find out what it is.