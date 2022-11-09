Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week.

For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills.

“Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”

Dalvin Cook, a second-round selection in 2017, has 150 touches for 727 yards and six touchdowns this season. James Cook, a second-round pick this year, has 35 touches for 243 yards and a touchdown.

Dalvin is providing advice to his younger brother . . . while also trash talking.

“Every day. Every day. Every day,” Dalvin said. “I’ll talk to him. Just call him and mess with him and see where his head is at.”

A few weeks ago, Cook played in his hometown of Miami for the first time as a pro. Now, he will play his brother for the first time.

“It’s definitely going to be fun,” Dalvin said. “It’s just funny how things work out. We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when were younger. So, we’ve just got to take advantage of it.”