Deebo Samuel set for full practice, Arik Armstead remains out

Getty Images

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t play in the 49ers’ Week Eight win over the Rams, but sitting out that week and resting during last week’s bye seem to have done his hamstring a lot of good.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Samuel was set to be a full participant in practice. That bodes well for his chances of playing against the Chargers this weekend.

The outlook is less positive for defensive lineman Arik Armstead. He’s missed the last four games while dealing with ankle and foot injuries and he will remain out of practice Wednesday.

Shanahan said wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) will be full participants. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are set for limited participation while defensive end Samson Ebukam will join Armstead in missing the session. Ebukam was dealing with an Achilles injury in Week Eight.