Donte Jackson, Taylor Moten questionable to play for Panthers Thursday night

The Panthers have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

Cornerback Donte Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice each day this week, but the team stopped short of saying that he’ll be playing. Jackson is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Taylor Moten (elbow) was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant. He was upgraded to full participation Wednesday and also has a questionable tag.

Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) round out the questionable group. Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) have been ruled out.