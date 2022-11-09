Ezekiel Elliott: “We want OBJ”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2022, 4:46 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

It’s happening.

As receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. closes in on being cleared to play, the Cowboys are expressing interest in him. Specifically, Cowboys players have begun expressing interest in Beckham.

“We want him,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We want OBJ.”

That’s the key to getting OBJ. Wanting him. Making him feel wanted. Mobilizing players to show him “the love.”

That’s how the Rams got him last year. He was “feeling the love.” That’s how his next team will seal the deal.

And the Cowboys currently are making their play.

It’s also going to take money, and perhaps something more than a contract for the rest of the season. And as the Cowboys begin the process of making their push for OBJ, other teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Giants, or whoever are on notice.

Make your move, or lose your chance.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott: “We want OBJ”

  1. Yea but does OBJ want you?

    This isn’t 2017 anymore Zeke. Players with options aren’t clamoring to play next to you.

  4. OBJ isn’t young, his stats are dropping, and he’s had some injuries. He would be smart to leverage boosting a team’s SB chances for a long term contract. He’s got a ring… no reason to chase that. Chase the deal.

  6. Another reason why Tony Pollard should be starting.
    Cause then nobody would care what the backup running back wants…

  10. The cowboys just don’t scare me one way or the other. Beckham doesn’t change that organization’s DNA and putting all your hopes on a guy returning from an ACL isn’t a successful recipe one way or the other.

  11. Let me ask the stupid/obvious question? When will the guy even be available to play? And at what level? Two ACL tears in the same knee doesn’t portend of great things (the list of players returning from that is very, very small). And last year he averaged 3 catches and 35 yards a game on a Super Bowl winner.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.