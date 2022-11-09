Jake Camarda named NFC special teams player of the year

Posted by Josh Alper on November 9, 2022, 8:50 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive excellence was in short supply for much of last Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Rams, so field position played a sizable role and Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda helped his team do well on that front.

Camarda punted six times for 357 yards during the Bucs’ 16-13 win. He dropped four of those punts inside the Rams’ 20-yard-line and a fifth one set L.A. up on their 20. The Rams only scored on one of those ensuing drives.

Among Camarda’s punts was a 74-yarder that flipped the field after a poor offensive possession. It was the third-longest punt of the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Camarda has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

