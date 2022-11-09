James Washington won’t return to practice Wednesday

USA Today Sports

It will be at least one more week before Cowboys wide receiver James Washington gets back on the practice field.

Washington has been out since fracturing his foot in early August and head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will not be designated for return from injured reserve to kick off the practice week. McCarthy said he thought it would be at least next week before that will change, but did say that he thinks Washington is nearing the point where he will be fully cleared.

“James is very, very close to being ready,” McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

Washington will have a 21-day window to practice with the team once he is designated for return and the team can activate him at any point in that window. Washington is not the only potential wide receiver addition in Dallas as the team has been making eyes at Odell Beckham Jr., but he is the only one who they won’t have to win a bidding war to get in their uniform.