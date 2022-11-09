Jets plan to give Elijah Moore more opportunities as a slot receiver

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been in the lineup for the last two weeks, but he hasn’t been featured in the passing game.

Moore has been targeted with one pass since being benched for Week Seven in the wake of complaints about his role and a request to be traded. The Jets did not show any interest in trading him and head coach Robert Saleh told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that the team is working on different ways to deploy him in their offense.

Saleh said “we’re trying to find him more opportunities in the slot” after using him in that role on about a quarter of his snaps this season.

“It’s a new position because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part. We’re trying to find way to utilize all his strengths,” Saleh said.

Rookie Garrett Wilson saw a lot of time in the slot early in the season, but has been outside more often in recent weeks and his production has increased while in that role. If the same can happen with Moore, the Jets offense will be deeper when they return from their bye week.