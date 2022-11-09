Jim Irsay lashes out at suggestion that the Colts are tanking

November 9, 2022
As the football-following world continues to struggle to understand the craziness that played out on Monday in Indianapolis, some have suggested that Colts owner Jim Irsay may be crazy like a fox. That the decision to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach is part of an effort to tank the season and, in turn, to solve the chronic quarterback problem by drafting one of the best ones in a strong 2023 class.

“That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, that we’re tanking,” Irsay told Bob Kravitz of TheAthletic.com on Tuesday night. “That’s bullshit. We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it. . . . We’re not tanking the season. Whoever says these things, that we’re not playing [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] because [of an effort to tank], that’s all bullshit. That’s not true. . . We’re going to do what it takes to win. I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.”

Again, the first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. So even if Irsay and the Colts were indeed tanking, Irsay would never admit it.

That said, his effort to explain his strategy carries some flaws. To get to 9-7-1, which does not guarantee a playoff berth in any year but could result in one this year, the Colts will have to go 6-2 down the stretch. The Colts are not going 6-2 down the stretch. In fact, if the Colts go 6-2 down the stretch, I’ll donate $10,000 to the charity of Jim Irsay’s choice.

Also, few if any are saying that Ryan has been benched as part of a tanking strategy. Ryan’s benching was and continues to be a business decision. (More on that in a later post.)

So, no, I don’t believe Irsay is trying to tank. I think Irsay is earnestly, and desperately, trying to turn the thing around. And I think he’s doing so in a way that constitutes an affront to all qualified coaching candidates, that undermines the spirit of the Rooney Rule, and that compels the league to immediate close the loophole by requiring compliance for interim hires if the interim coach will be someone who isn’t currently on the staff.

Other than that, it’s perfectly fine.

33 responses to “Jim Irsay lashes out at suggestion that the Colts are tanking

  2. If the Colts go 6-2 down the stretch I will never post on here again. And I know you all will miss me.

  5. He not helping his own team so he should go back to helping the Commander’s fans get rid of Danny boy.

  6. This from the author of “Suck for Luck”. Irsay is going back to his old playbook.

  8. Two things I think I know:

    1. If the Raiders players want to rid themselves of Josh McDaniels they will throw the game against the Colts. No way Davis keeps Josh for 5 minutes if the Raiders lose to that team.

    2. Karma is a thing. It warms my heart to know the Patriots just burned the Colts “organization” to the ground. Poetry.

    Happy Holidays, everyone!

  10. to solve the chronic quarterback problem by drafting one of the best ones in a strong 2023 class.

    ******

    Lawrence/Wilson/Lance/Fields/Jones….all 1st rounders in their 2nd season, none of which look good.

    Herbert and Burrow look to have taken a step back.

    Hoping to draft that generational QB is as risky as ever.

  11. The patriots are an irrelevant, QBless, talentless last place joke franchise who have been a laughingstock since Brady ditched their loser parasite coach and left him totally exposed as senile and having been passed by the game a long time ago. Very sad and embarrassing.

  14. To “mainewoodchopper, religion…, bengal juice, and I love you neighbour”,
    Thank you for your clever responses and putting a smile on my face.

  17. They’re tanking. Jeff Saturday knows Irsay desperately wants him to lose out.

    Hopefully Saturday wins a bunch of games and this all blows up in their faces. This is not the first time Irsay has compromised his integrity and done this (ie “Suck for Luck”). You cannot call yourself an upstanding organization if you are 3-5-1 in a weak division and in the mix for a wild card spot and then decide to tank.

  18. They’re not playing their best quarterback in favor of saving potential money. I’m not sure what else you can call that. In a country where there are few agreed upon things, I think we all agree that Sam Ehlinger is not their best player at the most important position.

    Combine that with firing the coach who’s taken you to the playoffs a couple times already, in favor of a coach who’s never coached anything more than a losing high school football team, and it’s pretty hard to argue this is their best effort at winning right now.

  19. Tanking is the only way he knows how to win. Tank for the #1 pick and draft the best QB. Interestingly, the two best QBs (mahomes and Allen) were drafted by teams that made the playoffs the previous year. Maybe you should do a better job of scouting.

  22. Tanking has such a negative connotation to it. The Colts are maximizing their draft position.

  25. What’s the problem with tanking? Teams do it to better their future. Why would anyone have a problem with this rather than middling around with mid round draft picks.

  26. Well, we thought it would be rude and insulting to suggest this was your idea of how to win. But it is what it is I guess.

  27. Well, if everything he’s doing isn’t considered an attempt at tanking I wish he’d explain what he believes that would in tale!!!

  30. The only way it could be more obvious is if he announced they were only going to play with 9 guys.

  31. Wow! Show me six wins on the Colts remaining schedule:

    AT Raiders
    Eagles
    Steelers
    AT Cowboys
    AT Vikings
    Chargers
    AT Giants
    Texans

    The only win I see and this if Reich were still coaching is Texans at home in the season finale. They have NO business winning any other game. If Saturday were to win FOUR of the remaining eight games he should win coach of the year. If the Chargers lose to the Colts, Brandon Staley should be fired and Sean Payton hired as his replacement. It probably should happen anyway UNLESS one believes that Herbert is not the talent we were told he was.

  32. “That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, that we’re tanking,”

    Translation: “Yeah…we’re tanking”

