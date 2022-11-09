Joe Mixon named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After a disappointing loss to the Browns, the Bengals came out and crushed the Panthers with a career day from Joe Mixon.

Now the Cincinnati running back has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Mixon rushed for 153 yards with four touchdowns and caught four passes for 58 yards with a touchdown in the 42-21 victory.

Four of Mixon’s touchdowns came in the first half, including his 12-yard reception from quarterback Joe Burrow with four seconds left in the second quarter that made the score 35-0.

He also ran in touchdowns of 2, 3, 1, and 14 yards.

Mixon set a franchise record for touchdowns in a single game and tied the franchise record with four rushing TDs.

It’s the third time in Mixon’s career that he’s been named offensive player of the week.

Mixon and the Bengals will get some extra time to enjoy their last victory, as they have a Week 10 bye.