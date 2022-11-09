Jonathan Taylor limited in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a limited participant in the Colts’ first practice of the week, according to the team’s injury report.

Taylor missed last week’s loss to the Patriots with an ankle injury. He did not participate in any of the team’s three practices for Week Nine.

Last year’s rushing champion, Taylor has amassed 462 yards rushing with one rushing touchdown in six games this season.

But Taylor is far from the only player on Indianapolis’ Wednesday injury report. Tight end Mo Alice-Cox (ankle), cornerback Tony Brown, running back Deon Jackson (knee), quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder).

Safety Rodney McLeod and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received rest days.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and linebacker Grant Stuard were also limited. And defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (thumb) was a full participant.