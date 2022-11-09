Jonathan Taylor returns to Colts practice

Getty Images

There is some good news as interim head coach Jeff Saturday begins his first practice week with the Colts.

According to multiple reporters, running back Jonathan Taylor has returned to practice and was on the field for Wednesday’s session.

Taylor missed the Week Nine loss to New England with an ankle injury.

Taylor has not with Indianapolis’ struggles along the offensive line, Taylor has also struggled in 2022. After averaging 106.5 yards per game in 2021, he’s down to 77.0 in 2022. In six games, he’s taken 107 carries for 462 yards with one touchdown. He’s caught 16 passes for 71 yards.

We’ll see if Saturday’s presence will change things for Taylor, as Saturday is well known for wanting to run the ball.