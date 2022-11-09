Jordan Hicks: Bills game a great opportunity to prove we’re for real

The Vikings have won seven of their eight games this season, but their success hasn’t created a groundswell of people touting them as one of the best teams in the league.

One of the reasons for that may be that they’ve only beaten one team that currently has a winning record and that they’ve needed late rallies to win a number of their games. The Vikings have a chance to address one of those issues this weekend.

They will be in Buffalo to face the 6-2 Bills on Sunday and linebacker Jordan Hicks sees the game as a chance to convince some doubters of their bona fides.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Hicks said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “They’re obviously a really good team. . . . It’s exciting. That’s what you play this game for, to prove to yourself and to prove to the world that you’re for real.”

It’s unclear at this point if the Vikings are going to have to deal with Bills quarterback Josh Allen because Allen suffered an elbow injury last Sunday, but a road win in Buffalo would be a nice notch in the Vikings’ belt under any circumstances.

