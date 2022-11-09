Josh McDaniels: We’re trying to let Darren Waller’s body tell us when the right time is

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller appears closer to returning to playing, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be on the field when Las Vegas hosts Indianapolis this weekend.

Waller hasn’t played since Week Five with his knee injury. He was a limited participant in all three of last week’s practices and should continue to practice this week.

“We’re in the same boat. I think you’ll see him today,” McDaniels said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Hopefully we’ll take another step forward. No timetable. We’re just trying to let his body tell us when the right time is.”

Waller was on the field for just eight offensive snaps in the game against the Chiefs. His last meaningful play was in Week Four when he caught three passes for 24 yards in the win over Denver.

Waller has 16 catches for 175 yards with one touchdown this season. It’s the second consecutive year Waller has dealt with a significant injury, as he missed six games last year. In 2020, he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards with nine touchdowns.