Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has turned in a string of strong performances in recent weeks, including his work in last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Fields was 17-of-28 for 123 yards and three touchdowns through the air and he ran 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. The rushing touchdown was a 61-yarder that featured prominently on highlight reels from the weekend.

Those touchdowns weren’t enough to lift the Bears to a win, but they provided further evidence that Fields has found the right track in his second NFL season. They were also enough for the NFL to name Fields the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

It’s the first time that Fields has taken such honors, but the last few weeks offer hope that there will be more accolades coming his way in Chicago.