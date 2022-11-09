Kerby Joseph is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t think the Lions defense did anything special during last Sunday’s game, but the NFL was more willing to give some credit to a Detroit defender.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers twice during his team’s 15-9 home win. The first interception took place in the end zone and the second came just outside the end zone a couple of plays after the Packers had picked off a Jared Goff pass.

Joseph also recorded 10 tackles during the Lions win and the NFL named him the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

The interceptions were the first of the 2022 third-round pick’s career and the hope in Detroit is that it will be a sign of things to come for the rest of his rookie season.