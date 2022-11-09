Kyler Murray listed as out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks without showing any sign of an injury, but he landed on Wednesday’s injury report all the same.

Murray is listed as a non-participant in practice because of a hamstring injury. The Cardinals only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so that listing is an estimation of what would have happened with a full practice.

Murray’s status on Thursday and into the weekend will bear watching. Colt McCoy is the No. 2 quarterback in Arizona. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, so neither of the intended starters for this weekend were listed as practice participants on Wednesday.

Safety Budda Baker (ankle), tackle Kelvin Beachum (illness, knee), offensive lineman Cody Ford (illness), offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder), guard Will Hernandez (chest), center Rodney Hudson (knee), and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) were also listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), tackle D.J. Humphries (back), defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (ribs), cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hand), kicker Matt Prater (hip), and defensive lineman J.J. Watt (knee) were listed as limited.