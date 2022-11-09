Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2022, 12:43 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book.

Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply moved toward the visiting team.

It opened as high as the Bills giving 9.5 points. It’s now down to Buffalo minus-3.5 at FanDuel, and the Bills are favored by four at DraftKings.

So what does that mean? It likely means that the sports books currently don’t expect Allen to play, and that they expect Case Keenum to get the nod against one of his various former teams.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Allen is day-to-day. If it turns out that Allen does play, today’s the day to lock in a bet on Buffalo.

6 responses to “Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

  1. Shoot as a Vikings fan I hope hope Allen plays. The last thing I want to see is Kennum to Diggs relive the magic against the Vikings. Plus we want the Bills full strength.

  3. Records don’t mean squat.

    Vikings were lucky to survive against Bridgewater/Thompson when they faced Miami a few weeks ago.

    Just like the Jets and Bengals were.

    Tua wins the games in the 4th.

  4. Thank god, it would be nice to play someone who doesn’t have a clipping of “Bills + -10.5” in their locker room all week.

  5. The Vikings don’t really need to win this game because it’s an AFC game and they’ve pretty much clinched the division title. For that reason, I would much rather see them play against Allen because I want a real barometer of how good they are.

  6. So things are finally falling in place for the Vikes. It’s not who play but when you play em, right?

