Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book.

Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply moved toward the visiting team.

It opened as high as the Bills giving 9.5 points. It’s now down to Buffalo minus-3.5 at FanDuel, and the Bills are favored by four at DraftKings.

So what does that mean? It likely means that the sports books currently don’t expect Allen to play, and that they expect Case Keenum to get the nod against one of his various former teams.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Allen is day-to-day. If it turns out that Allen does play, today’s the day to lock in a bet on Buffalo.