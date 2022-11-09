Lions sign Trinity Benson off Broncos practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions added a wide receiver to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team signed wide receiver Trinity Benson off of the Broncos practice squad. Running back Craig Reynolds was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

It is Benson’s second stint in Detroit and the second time he’s joined the Lions after playing for the Broncos. Benson was traded from Denver to Detroit before the start of last season and returned to the Broncos practice squad after being waived this August.

Benson had 10 catches for 103 yards in eight appearances for the Lions last season. He never appeared in any regular season games for the Broncos.