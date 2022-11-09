Mecole Hardman won’t practice Wednesday with abdominal soreness

Getty Images

The Chiefs are mostly healthy entering Week 10. But there is one concern among the team’s receivers.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday press conference that Mecole Hardman won’t practice on Wednesday due to some abdominal soreness.

Reid noted that Hardman is still being evaluated, making his availability for this week’s game against the Jaguars unclear.

Hardman had his best game of the season in Week Nine, catching six passes for 79 yards with a touchdown in the overtime win over the Titans.

overall this season, Hartman has caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns this season. He’s also taken four carries for 31 yards with two TDs.

The Chiefs do have some significant depth at receiver, especially after adding Kadarius Toney via trade during their Week Eight bye.