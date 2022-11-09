Officials advised Todd Bowles on whether to throw challenge flag

Getty Images

When it comes to making the decision as to whether to invoke the replay system by throwing a red flag, an NFL coach must make the decision on his own. With assistance only from his coaching staff.

On Sunday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles got assistance from the game officials during Sunday’s game against the Rams.

It happened after a Tampa Bay punt that seemed to not enter the end zone before bouncing backward and being downed at the five. The officials ruled it to be a touchback. Bowles considered challenging the decision, but the officials essentially told Bowles to not bother.

JoeBucsFan.com addressed it on Monday. Bowles was asked about it during his day-after press conference.

“Well, the ref came over and told me that they couldn’t tell, and they watched the replay and couldn’t tell,” Bowles said. “They weren’t going to change it, so there was no need to challenge it.”

That’s not how it should work. The officials shouldn’t be advising the coaches. And any coach who relies on the advice of a game official does so at his own risk.