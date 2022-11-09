Pete Carroll praises Geno Smith for wearing a wristband, says “there was resistance” before

November 9, 2022
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling.

Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith wears a wristband with plays on it to make it easy for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play over the speakers in Smith’s helmet and for Smith to call the corresponding play from his wristband to the rest of the offense. Carroll said he thinks that’s a more efficient method of signaling in plays to the quarterback, but the Seahawks hadn’t done it in the past.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Carroll didn’t say who that “resistance” was coming from, but he didn’t have to: Carroll was obviously implying that Russell Wilson didn’t like calling plays off the wristband, and so the Seahawks didn’t do it.

Carroll also said Smith and Waldron have developed a good rapport with Smith trusting Waldron’s play calling.

“When Shane says something to Geno, he’s not doubting it. He’s just going with it, so there’s a real immediate flow and that accelerates all the process,” Carroll said.

Again, Carroll didn’t mention Wilson in saying that, but he didn’t have to.

A year ago, there was a widespread perception that the Seahawks were holding Wilson back. Now that the Seahawks are thriving without Wilson, while the Broncos are struggling with Wilson, perceptions have changed. Carroll is making it clear that he loves having a quarterback like Smith, who’s buying into what the coaches want to do.

  1. Props to Pete Carroll for making adjustments to allow whoever his QB is to succeed. There are tons of coaches in the NFL who make ZERO adjustments even when their current QB’s skills are no match whatsoever to their current system. They are total slaves to their systems and when the personnel doesn’t exactly match they are done for.

  2. Proves how important a role of coach and their communication is. Sometimes it takes years during the rebuilding phase to get it right.

    Its easy for fans sitting on their couch and reporters this coach sucks and call to fire them.

    Geno seems to be a completely different QB with good coaching and team around him.

  3. Before this year I would have guessed Carroll was about done in Seattle. Now it’s looking like he’s rejuvenated. They have a solid team plus the first and 2nd round pick of a terrible team. Could be a bright few years if Geno Smith remains solid.

  5. Russell’s image taking another shot. He’s not looking to good right now; diva attitude, uncooperative, selfish, phony, etc. Not to mention his performance has been poor. For the Broncos, the gift that keeps on “giving”. Knees up!

