Quinnen Williams: No one can have mindset that we’re on top of the world

Getty Images

The Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they beat the Bills 20-17 last Sunday and that win continued their unexpected run of success to open the season.

A 6-3 record is much better than many people expected the Jets to have when they reached their bye week and there’s realistic hope of the team making the playoffs for the first time in a long time. Before the team parted ways for their time off, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said he wants his teammates to “use this rest period for your body and your mind” without getting complacent about where they sit in the standings.

“We have a lot of games left and it can go south real quick if you have that mindset of, ‘I’m on top of the world, I’m this, I’m that,'” Williams said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Nobody in our [locker] room has that mindset, nobody on the [coaching] staff has that mindset. We all got to learn, we all got to get better and we all got to be consistent so we can be the defense that we want to be. Because I feel like we’re on the right path to become the defense that we want to be, but we’re not there just yet.”

The Jets return to action with a road trip to face the 5-4 Patriots in Week 11 and the significance of that game to the AFC playoff picture should keep the Jets from taking their eyes off of their ultimate prize while enjoying some time off.