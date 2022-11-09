Rams designate Coleman Shelton to return

Getty Images

The Rams may be getting some help along their offensive line this week.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has designated Coleman Shelton to return to practice.

Shelton has been on injured reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week Four. He started the Rams’ first four games, beginning at guard and moving over to center when Brian Allen was injured.

Los Angeles’ offensive line has struggled throughout the season. If Shelton is ready to return this week, he could potentially slot in at left guard, as Bobby Evans had a rough performance against the Buccaneers at that spot last week.

The Rams will play their second of two games against the Cardinals this season on Sunday.