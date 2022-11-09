Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

Getty Images

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer.

According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders.

Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4 billion to $5 billion. After offsetting the debt, Henry reportedly would have between $2 billion and $3 billion.

An unnamed source told the Post that Henry wants to own an NFL team, and that he’ll consider the Commanders.

Several names have been linked to the Commanders, including Jeff Bezos, Mat Ishbia, and Byron Allen. Over the weekend, PFT reported that at least six credible potential majority owners have expressed preliminary interest in buying the team.

If not the Commanders, Henry likely will have to wait for the Seahawks, which could be sold as soon as May 2024.