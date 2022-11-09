Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle

Posted by Josh Alper on November 9, 2022, 1:42 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle.

Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“Feeling good, just getting better day by day. Definitely seeing the progress now,” Tannehill said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

Tannehill was listed as a limited participant in two practices last week before being listed as questionable on Friday. Wednesday will bring the first practice report of this week and last week’s progression suggests it will be much closer to gametime before the Titans make a call on Tannehill’s status.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle

  1. Good to see the 10th best QB in the AFC, is due back soon. Especially since his $38mill is among the highest cap hit of all QBs. Great salary cap management, Titans!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.