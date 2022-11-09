Sean McDermott: Josh Allen is day to day, “We’ll see” if he plays on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2022, 12:10 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Bills head coach Sean McDermott is not prepared to say whether quarterback Josh Allen will play on Sunday against the Vikings.

Asked today about the elbow injury Allen suffered last week against the Jets, McDermott described Allen as “day to day.”

As to whether Allen will play on Sunday, McDermott said only, “We’ll see.”

Allen is not practicing today. McDermott wouldn’t answer directly when asked whether Allen has thrown a football since suffering the elbow injury on Sunday.

McDermott did say the Bills believe in backup quarterback Case Keenum‘s ability to lead the team if Allen has to miss time. He just hopes that doesn’t happen this week.

16 responses to “Sean McDermott: Josh Allen is day to day, “We’ll see” if he plays on Sunday

  2. Bills have next three weeks:

    Vikes at home. Browns at home. Detroit on the road.

    They can realistically sit Allen 3 weeks and come away 2-1. This could give dorsey an opportunity to..hmmm..run the ball. Work in screens and sweeps with RBs and slot players. And maybe throw to a TE more than twice a game.

    With Allen status uncertain you have to think that the bills are also out of the OBJ sweepstakes.

    If Allen has a tear? The season is over. Rest all the hurt guys and re-tool in the off season.

  3. They’ll be fine. Case Keenum is about to open a big ol’ can of whoop-ass. on the league.

  4. if my instincts are right and the Bills are trying to talk him into playing with a partial or complete UCL tear….. just wow. That will be a scandal no one recovers from.

  5. Sounds promising, and certainly not a worst-case scenario.

    We had fans here predicting he might not be back until 2024 and would definitely have to get Tommy John surgery. The speculation can really get to ridiculous levels.

  8. Rest his arm a couple of games – I believe the Bills will still win this Division & a bye. I know they’ve lost a couple to AFC-E teams however the final W-L should be in our favor.

  9. Why would he give any other answer? Make the other guys plan for two significantly different styles and levels of ability.

  10. For that type of injury if you don’t require surgery, immobilization plays a big part in recovery. I wouldn’t expect him to throw a football all week

  12. Doesn’t matter if he plays or doesn’t play, because come playoff time the Bills are gonna do what they do best. CHOKE

  14. Here comes the advance class in Coach-Speak…say as little as possible knowing all along the dam is about to burst. Imagine the Bills w/o Josh A? Oh boy, that’d be ugly.

    Welcome back, to the middle of the pack!

  15. Bills fans know Allen is the only difference between winning this division and total mediocrity, right?

  16. The Vikings were going to beat the Bills with or without Josh Allen who has been struggling for two weeks now.

