Steelers sign Matthew Wright off Chiefs practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers have brought in a new kicker.

Pittsburgh has signed Matthew Wright off of Kansas City’s practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Wright filled in for Harrison Butker for two games, hitting all eight of his extra points and 3-of-4 field goals.

Wright has kicked for Pittsburgh before, making all four of his field goals and all seven of his extra points for the club in 2020.

The Steelers signing Wright off another team’s practice squad means he’ll have to spend at least three weeks on the 53-man roster. That likely means regular kicker Chris Boswell’s groin injury is pretty significant.

Boswell has hit 12-of-16 field goals in 2022 and all nine of his extra points.