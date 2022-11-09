T.J. Hockenson trade saved his parents plenty of gas money

Getty Images

After Minnesota’s Week Nine win over the Commanders in Maryland, new Vikings right end T.J. Hockenson spoke with PFT about the extra work he devoted to getting himself ready to play.

His parents soon won’t have to work quite as hard to see him play.

Hockenson, an Iowa native, explained he grew up 4.5 hours from Minneapolis. For his parents, who drive to every home game, the trade from Detroit to Minnesota slashes the travel time in half.

That’ll come in handy starting in Week 11, then the Vikings commence a stretch of five home games in six weeks.

I also asked Hockenson whether, given that he’s from Iowa, he grew up a Vikings fan. He said his father was the Vikings fan, and that T.J. was a Chiefs fan. Moving forward, the Vikings may have the NFL’s best tight end, this side of the Chiefs.