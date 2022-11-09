Titans designate Treylon Burks for return from IR

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t give a hint about whether wide receiver Treylon Burks would be designated to return from injured reserve this week when he spoke to reporters on Monday, but the mystery was solved on Wednesday.

The team announced that Burks has been designated to return and that he is expected to begin practicing with the team. The move opens a 21-day window for the Titans to activate him and Burks will miss the rest of the year if he’s not back on the 53-man roster before it closes.

Burks went on injured reserve with a turf toe injury and he became eligible to return to the team this week.

The first-round pick had 10 catches for 129 yards in four games before going on injured reserve.