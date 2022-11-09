With Bradley Chubb gone, Broncos name Kareem Jackson a defensive captain

Getty Images

In Septemer, linebacker Bradley Chubb became a team captain for the first time in his five-year career with the Broncos. Now that Chubb is gone via trade to the Dolphins, the Broncos needed to replace him.

Enter safety Kareem Jackson.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson will become the team’s newest captain.

“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of games and been around this league for a long time,” Hackett said. “Personally, I have so much respect for him. Our team does. He’s one of the leaders of our team. He’ll be our full-time captain for the defense moving forward.”

Hackett said that Jackson received a significant number of votes during the formal selection process.

“I talked with a couple of the guys, a couple of the coaches, and talked with him,” Hackett said. “It was something that we felt [was] right and he was honored. I’m very happy for him to be a captain of this football team.”

Jackson, 34, was a first-round pick of the Texans in 2010. He signed with the Broncos in 2019.