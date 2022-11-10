Alvin Kamara battery case continued until 2023

Getty Images

A court hearing in Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s battery case in Las Vegas has been delayed again and it is now scheduled for 2023.

Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and faces a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm as a result of allegedly beating a man. Three others, including Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, also face charges as a result of the incident.

A status conference involving attorneys was scheduled for Tuesday, but a judge pushed the conference back to January 23, 2023. A hearing in the case has been set for March 1.

The timing makes it highly unlikely that there will be any league discipline handed down before the end of the 2022 NFL season. The league said recently that a new video of the incident will not influence the league’s timeline for issuing discipline.

In addition to the criminal case, Kamara also faces a civil lawsuit related to the alleged battery.