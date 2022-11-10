Benjamin St.-Juste: Commanders could use a “fresh start”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2022, 9:10 PM EST
In 21-plus years of PFT, the stories we’ve share based on quotes from NFL players have always originally been provided in English. Tonight, that’s changing.

Commanders cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, a Quebec native, gave an interview in his native tongue to a French-language newspaper. The folks at Audacy.com used Google Translate to convert the words into English. Here’s what the second-year defensive back had to say about the ongoing turmoil with his team.

“Since I arrived here, it’s been a dark cloud over our organization,” St.-Juste told Le Journal de Quebec. “Every time there is something good happening on the pitch, something bad is happening off it. It would give us great energy to have a fresh start and regain the confidence of the fans.”

It’s the strongest comment yet from any Commanders player regarding the impact of the chronic dysfunction, and regarding the value of turning the page with new ownership.

Kudos to St.-Juste for speaking the truth. Hopefully, some of his teammates will feel sufficiently emboldened to follow suit. As recent events have made entirely clear, the sooner Daniel Snyder sells the franchise, the better off the franchise will be.

